Drug deal complaints lead to arrest after search of Andrews home

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – Several law enforcement agencies went to an Andrews home Friday after receiving numerous complaints about possible drug deals.

According to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), along with the Andrews Police Department and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, responded to 808 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the City of Andrews.arrested Robert Richardson Jr.

Officers spoke with Robert Richardson Jr., 48, a convicted felon. Agents conducted a search of the home and found a fully loaded .32 caliber revolver, over 100 grams of marijuana, several grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as scales and packaging materials, the release states.

Richardson is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack, cocaine, and marijuana, three charges of possession with intent to distribute within one-half mile of a park and felon in possession of a handgun. According to online booking records, Richardson is being held on a $52,100 bond.