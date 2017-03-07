Family Day at Florence County Museum

FLORENCE, SC – Family Day at the Florence County Museum is Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. From toddlers to grandparents, Family Days at the Florence County Museum offer something for everyone. There is no registration required and it’s free.

Experimenting with Paint

• Shaving Cream Marbling

Art Studio

All Ages

Create colorful designs on paper using products found at home. Participants will create a marbled paper by floating paint on shaving cream.

• Color Diffusing Butterflies

Multipurpose Room

All Ages

Watch paint colors shift as they diffuse through absorbent papers. Participants will create unique butterflies from hand-colored papers.

• Dandelion Paintings

Museum Lobby

All Ages

Paint a perfect dandelion using unconventional panting tools. Participants will paint a spring scene inspired by the dandelion.