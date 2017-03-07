Florence police look for info on man arrested for scamming customers after Hurricane Matthew

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Florence Police Department are looking for more information about a man arrested for taking money for cleaning up after the hurricane and not doing the job.

A press release from Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says Michael Thomas Sullivan was conducting business in the area as Sully’s Tree Service after Hurricane Matthew and “reportedly received partial or full payments for debris removal and did little to no work in return.”

Sullivan was arrested on Jan. 22, 2017, and charged with two counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses, less that $2,000 and bank fraud.

Anyone with additional information regarding Sullivan is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.