Florence School District One announces new websites for school community

FLORENCE, SC – Florence School District One is partnering with Blackboard to build district and school websites that will provide a responsive and engaging web experience for visitors across every device.

Florence One Superintendent Dr. Randy Bridges said “We live in a world where people not only want information about your organization, but they also want it quickly. As technology continues to evolve, our schools and district must remain current. We believe our new website will provide opportunities for internal and external customers to learn about the many exciting things occurring in Florence School District One.”

According to Dr. Bridges, Florence One will launch the new district website starting Friday, March 10, 2017. He added that the site has been redesigned to better serve the community. “The goal is that the new Florence District One website will bring students, parents, and community members news and information in more concise, consistent format,” said Dr. Bridges.

Bridges explained that as Friday’s launch of the new district site occurs, remaining school sub sites will “go live” gradually as teacher training is completed and content is moved.

Blackboard Web Community Manager is a website and content management system that provides the tools and capabilities to build a website that will serve as a communications hub, engaging all members of the community via continually updated website content, blogs, forms and surveys, social media and other tools. Florence One will also use responsive web design (RWD) services to ensure its website can be easily read and navigated on a wide range of devices, from desktops to mobile phones and tablets.

>>>Some highlights of the new website include:

A platform that allows district departments and schools to easily edit and update their own web pages, even from their mobile devices.

A structure that allows teachers to create their own web pages to offer parents current information.

The district will also have a Blackboard Mobile Communications App for iPhones and Android phones that allows staff to update the website and produce notifications directly from smartphones. The app will be available for parents and other community members to download for quick mobile access to district information without having to navigate the website.

The capability to be fully integrated with the district’s student information system.

“We are pleased to add Florence School District One to the Blackboard family,” said Christiane Crawford, Vice President of Blackboard Community Engagement. “We look forward to providing excellent support and service for Florence One as they begin to increase their engagement with their school community via the Blackboard web platform.”

