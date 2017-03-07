Former Conway post office will become tourism center

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – In Tuesday’s city council meeting, Conway council members addressed an agreement with Conway Downtown Alive and the City of Conway regarding the use of the building known as 5th and Main.

According to council members, the building will become Conway’s tourism center where people will be able to pick up pamphlets, learn about the area and engage with city staff.

The building was originally a post office before it served as the Horry County Museum. The facility was a gift from the county council, but the city has recently been renovating the building.

Conway Downtown Alive will also have its offices in that building.