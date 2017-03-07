Grand Strand Health open house for Heart Failure Clinic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Grand Strand Health is hosting an Open House for our new Heart Failure Clinic on Thursday, March 9 at 2:45 pm. The event will be held at the clinic located inside the Cardiac Rehab area of the Grand Strand Medical Center. The Open House is free and open to the public. There will be staff meet and greets and information about the clinic.

Grand Strand Medical Center’s Heart Failure Clinic opened in December 2016. Services include rapid follow up care after hospital discharge, medical therapy guided by the most current evidence and intravenous diuretic therapy (fluid medicine) when necessary.

The clinic encompasses a team of caring professionals, led by an experienced cardiologist and physician assistant who will work with you and your family to create an individualized heart failure management plan. The goal of the Heart Failure Clinic at Grand Strand Medical Center is to help patients feel better, stay out of the hospital and live longer.

The Heart Failure Clinic is located at 809 82nd Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572. For more information about the event, please contact 843.839.9933.

