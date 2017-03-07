Horry County attorney advises council not to file parking lawsuit against Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County council members discussed the parking issue between county residents and the city of Myrtle Beach in an executive session Tuesday night.

In that executive session, the county’s attorney advised members that in their opinion, the county should not file any type of lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach.

Council members claim they’ve tried to work with Myrtle Beach leaders to allow county residents to park in certain areas, particularly along the “Golden Mile,” which spans the northern avenues through 82nd Avenue North, but the county claims the city refuses to compromise.

Prior to July 2016, parking was free for anyone along the Golden Mile, but now for those who don’t live in Myrtle Beach city limits, parking requires payment.

On March 1, councilman Dennis DiSabato mentioned leveraging county officers from big Myrtle Beach events like bike week.

Horry County council chairman Mark Lazarus says he will be speaking at a Myrtle Beach city council meeting on Tuesday about the issue and says the council has other avenues of leverage they can take with them into the meeting.

On Tuesday night, Lazarus said he did not agree with pulling any type of law enforcement from bikefest.