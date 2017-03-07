Horry County awards bid, will proceed with International Drive project

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council officials have awarded a bid to widen and pave International Drive and plan to proceed with the project this week.

According to Horry County spokesperson Lisa Bourcier, the county received a bid from Southern Asphalt on 17th to widen and pave the 5.6 mile stretch of International drive from Carolina Forest to S.C. 90.

The council awarded the bid on Feb 21and signed the notice to proceed Tuesday. Now that they have signed the notice to proceed, they have 10 days to start and have ten year to finish the paving project.

The chosen bid was $15,496,976, Bourcier says.

Horry County began clearing trees on International Drive on Aug. 22 after a long legal battle, but was forced to stop work in December after the SC Court of Appeals filed a motion that ordered all construction be halted on International Drive pending the outcome of the lawsuit by environmentalists hoping to stop work on the paving project.

The Coastal Conservation League and the South Carolina Wildlife Federation filed a federal lawsuit to stop the paving of International Drive in September.