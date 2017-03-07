Horry County moves forward with plans for new interchange near Carolina Forest

WBTW News Staff Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) -Horry County leaders voted Tuesday night in favor of an ordinance that will help them move forward with plans for an interchange project in Carolina Forest  and River Oaks.

Council members passed the first reading on the interchange ordinance unanimously without discussion.

The interchange would connect Augusta Plantation Drive in River Oaks and Revolutionary War Way in Carolina Forest with Highway 31.

It would be about midway between the exits at 501 and Grissom Parkway on 31. The interchange was supposed to be included in Ride three, but because it wasn’t approved,  it will cost the county $47 million.

Right now the county doesn’t have the money, but it wants to add the interchange to an official map.

County leaders say it may be a while before the project starts, but the interchange is needed to lessen congestion on 501 and International Drive.

 

