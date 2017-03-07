Report: man cut with knife, robbed while changing tire on side of Horry County road

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are looking for more information about an armed robbery that happened when a man pulled over to change his car tire Monday night.

A report from Horry County police says officers responded to Dunn Shortcut Road near Forest Glen at 3:30 p.m. Monday and found a man sitting in the grass bleeding from the arm.

The victim told police he was changing his tire on the side of the road when a Toyota Corolla with two men inside pulled up and asked if he needed help. The victim declined help, but the men in the car did a U-turn, parked behind the victim’s car and demanded “every f****** thing you got”.

According to the police report, the victim told the suspect he wasn’t going to give him his wallet then one suspect attacked him with a knife, slicing his forearm. Additionally, the suspect attacked the victim’s abdomen area, but because he was wearing two shirts, the strike cut both shirts, but didn’t penetrate the skin.

The police report says the victim then told the men he had $650 in a bank envelope for rent in the car and the suspects took the envelope and fled towards Juniper Bay Road.

Police say the victim was treated by EMS on scene and a friend drove him to the hospital.

Officers combed the area for the car the suspects were driving Monday night, but were unsuccessful.