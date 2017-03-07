McLeod Health introduces live video healthcare system

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) -New technology at McLeod Health in Florence will let you get a medical diagnosis from your computer, smartphone or tablet.

TeleHealth is a new service that connects patients across the Carolinas with doctors at McLeod Health.

The new technology allows patients to speak to doctors over live video and it can help patients with common problems like the flu or ear infections get care without having to wait. A press release from McLeod health says doctors are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and no appointment is necessary.

“The end result is it keeps the patients that have the low aqueity, their not as sick, and it keeps them out of the waiting rooms where people that do really need to be seen face to face, things that can’t be handled in this manner, can then basically see a doctor faster,” said Matt Reich, TeleHealth Director.

Patients can sign up for appointments at mcleodtelehealth.org or download a free mobile app. A $49 fee per visit is covered by some insurance through reimbursement, but insurance is not required for the service.