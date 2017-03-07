Myrtle Beach police report no calls in regard to viral post about white van abductions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department says they have received no reports in regard to a viral social media post warning residents of a white van being used in various attempts to abduct women along the Grand Strand.

As of Tuesday afternoon, officers with Myrtle Beach police say they are aware of the message but have zero calls for service and zero incident reports in regard to the kidnapping allegations mentioned online.

The post warns Myrtle Beach residents about instances where unassuming women were lured to a white construction-type van in an attempt to pull the victim inside the vehicle. The warning describes the kidnappers and also alleges that they work as a team to abduct victims walking alone both at night and during the day.

“I’ve been asked to withhold the specific details about these women, however I can assure you the accounts are real, but so far have been unsuccessful and only close calls…so far,” the post says on Facebook.

The kidnappers have allegedly struck in Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Myrtle Beach and the Market Common area, according to the Facebook posting.

The Facebook post went live on March 1 and has been shared over a 1,000 times.

Officers with Myrtle Beach police ask that if you have witnessed this or have information to share, please contact the nearest police agency where the incident occurred.