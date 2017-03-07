Myrtle Waves Water Park to host job fair Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Myrtle Waves Water Park, South Carolina’s largest water park, is gearing up for the opening of the 2017 season by hosting a job fair this Saturday, March 11th from 9:30a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Myrtle Waves Administration Office.

The Water Park will be hiring over 250 seasonal employees including inside sales representatives, revenue hosts for admissions, retail, food and beverage, as well as cabana runners, birthday party hosts, lifeguards, maintenance technician, park services, office receptionist, mascots, mascot handlers and information technology technicians. All applicants will need to be at least 16 years of age and fill out an application online at http://myrtlewaves.com/jobs.php before attending the job fair. Applicants will then have the opportunity to meet the team of managers and interview for specific seasonal openings at the job fair.

The 2017 operating schedule for Myrtle Waves Water Park is May 13th through September 4th. For additional information on Myrtle Waves Water Park, please visit http://www.myrtlewaves.com.