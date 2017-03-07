North Myrtle Beach to host National Shag Competition

By Published:
Kristal Taylor and Sam West - 2016 Nationals Overall Champions

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC –  For the 34th year the best shag dance couples in the U.S.A will compete for National titles at the Spanish Galleon in North Myrtle Beach through Saturday, March 11. Contest times begin at 7:30pm.

Tickets can now be purchased at the door only! Forty-five couples are competing in six divisions: Professional, Non-Professional, Masters, Seniors and Juniors I (14 and under) and Junior II (15 to 20).

Over $17,000.00 in cash and prizes will be awarded to the best of the best. Another $20,000 will be awarded to several shag competitors through the Beth Mitchell Memorial Scholarship to supplement their higher education and tuitions.

