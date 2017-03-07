SeHealth invites Robeson County residents to register for focus groups

LUMBERTON, NC – Southeastern Health (SeHealth) will be conducting focus groups in three towns in Robeson County in an effort to better understand the health care needs of area residents. Focus groups will be held Tuesday, March 21 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the UNCP Entrepreneurship Incubator in Pembroke; Thursday, March 23 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Hector MacLean Public Library located at 202 Main Street in Fairmont; and Tuesday, March 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the United Way office located at 2512 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

“These focus groups are vital because they will help us plan for the future health care needs of the community,” Lekisha Hammonds, director of SeHealth’s Community Health Services.

Each focus group session will include 12 residents, last no longer than one hour, and consist of 10 questions related to local health care needs. Those who participate will be offered light refreshments and a gift bag. To register to participate, call SeHealth’s Community Health Education Center at (910) 671-9393.

-This information is from a Press Release.