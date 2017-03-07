Thousands of Horry County school children could get free breakfast, lunch next year

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Thousands of Horry County School children could receive free breakfast and lunch in the 2017-2018 school year.

A program called The Community Eligibility Program was presented at Monday night’s Horry County School Board meeting. It’s a meal service option for schools in low-income areas paid for by federal grant money.

Chairman Joe DeFeo said he’s in favor of bringing the program but the full board still needs to vote on it.

“What it does is it brings federal dollars to some of our schools and allows parents to enjoy a free lunch if they choose to do so in some of our schools,” said DeFeo.

Eleven different schools would qualify for the grant: Daisy Elementary School, Loris Elementary School, Homewood Elementary School, Horry County Education Center, Pee Dee Elementary School, Palmetto Bays Elementary School, Whittemore Park Middle School, Myrtle Beach Primary School, Myrtle Beach Elementary School, Myrtle Beach Intermediate School, and South Conway Elementary School.

