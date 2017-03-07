StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

Expect a warmer day ahead with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. High pressure that was overhead has now moved offshore giving us southeast winds. To the west we are tracking a cold front that will bring a chance for scattered showers tonight into Wednesday morning. Most places will warm into the 70s today, and there will be a slight chance for a shower. It will stay warm behind this front with temperatures back in the 70s through Friday. A stronger cold front will move through late Friday with a slight chance for a shower, then cooler weather for the weekend. Rain chances will return Sunday with high temperatures in the 60s.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and warm with a slight chance for a shower late this evening. Highs 76 inland, 70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, scattered showers and maybe a t-storm. Lows 58 inland, 60 beaches.

Wednesday, morning showers, then clearing. Highs in the low to mid 70s.