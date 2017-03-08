Carolina Country Music Festival adds multiple female acts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Five female artists have been added to the Carolina Country Music Festival line-up for this summer’s event.

According to the festival’s Facebook page, the acts include: Gretchen Wilson, Runaway June, Lauren Jenkins, Morgan Myles, and Kennedy Fitzsimmons.

CCMF organizers note that the timing for the announcements is perfect considering Wednesday is International Women’s Day.

Gretchen Wilson, also known as “Redneck Woman”, has sold over 8 million records worldwide, according to the Facebook post.

Runaway June is was named “Top Country Artists to Watch in 2017” by Rolling Stone, Pandora and Huffington Post.

Lauren Jenkins was listed among the “10 Hot Country Artists to Watch” by Billboard Magazine.

Morgan Myles was named TasteOfCountry.com’s Hot Artist To Watch and iTunes New Artist, Spotlight On Women of Country.

Kennedy Fitzsimmons is a Boone, NC native who recently moved to Nashville to record her first Extended Play album.

Those who purchase Carolina Country Music Festival tickets before midnight on March 10 will receive access to the Thursday kick-off concert for free.

The festival features more than 30 country artists for the June 8th-11th event.

Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Darius Rucker and the headlining acts.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LINEUP LIST

CCMF, sponsored by @CocaCola would like to present @gw27 to the Carolina Country Music Fest Stage! pic.twitter.com/aF31r6v3ZP — CarolinaCountry Fest (@CCMFLive) March 8, 2017

CCMF, sponsored by @CocaCola would like to welcome the ever talented, @runawayjune to CCMF! pic.twitter.com/TbCWvUkyuf — CarolinaCountry Fest (@CCMFLive) March 8, 2017

CCMF, sponsored by @CocaCola welcomes backs, the beautiful, @LJmusik to the stage in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/SiZuqADzRY — CarolinaCountry Fest (@CCMFLive) March 8, 2017