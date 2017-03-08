Conway man wanted for stalking, threatening woman he met on Tinder

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a Conway man who reportedly took photos of a woman through her apartment window and continuously harassed the woman’s boyfriend.

A police report filed by the woman and her boyfriend states that both victims were continuously stalked and harassed by Jordan Kelly Fleming, 32, of Conway. The woman told police that she met Fleming on Tinder in November 2015, and after their first meeting, she told Fleming she didn’t want to pursue a relationship, the report states.

Fleming then began calling and texting the woman from multiple phone numbers, police say. The woman told Fleming on numerous occasions to stop contacting her, but he refused. Fleming reportedly sent photos of himself through text messages to the woman from different phone numbers.

After the woman refused to respond, Fleming began calling and texting her family members and friends, according to the report. In August 2016, Fleming called the woman’s place of work and demanded that her coworkers tell him her address. Although no one gave Fleming the information, Fleming allegedly sent the two victims a photo via text message of the woman sitting on the couch in her apartment.

The report goes on to say that Fleming then started showing up at the work place of the woman’s boyfriend. Fleming got into an argument with the male victim’s boss, stating that both victims were “lying about [Fleming’s] involvement in the case.”

Finally, in February, Fleming posted a message to Facebook and “then directly under the statement, the suspect included both the victims’ names” and the name of the woman’s brother. The police report does not reveal exactly what the Facebook message said, but the arrest warrant for Fleming states he is accused of making “threats of death toward the victim and victim’s girlfriend on social media.”

Fleming is wanted by the Horry County Police Department for stalking and harassment. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the department at 843-915-5350.