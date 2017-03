CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Horry County Deputy Coroner says a man was killed yesterday while working on his motorcycle.

Sixty-year-old Newell Andrews had his motorcycle up on a stand while he was servicing the vehicle when it fell off the stand and crushed him to death, Horry County Deputy coroner Duane Brown says.

According to Brown, the incident occurred off of Holmestown Road.