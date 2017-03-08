First responders honored Wednesday with Grand Strand Health challenge coin

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – First responders were honored with a challenge coin Wednesday morning at Grand Strand Medical Center.

Grand Strand Health’s challenge coin award was created to celebrate people who have gone above and beyond to help their community. Today, members of Air Methods, who handle the hospital’s air transport were presented with the special coins.

“We have locally a first responder recognition program that gives us the opportunity to recognize them for their above and beyond pre-hospital care, and really the foundation of why trauma care is so important in our community. Because once they are in a trauma, activation starts right then and there to improve their overall survival,” said Dr. Jason Sciarretta, a trauma surgeon at Grand Strand Hospital.