Funeral arrangements set for former Myrtle Beach councilman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The funeral arrangements for former Myrtle Beach City Council member Crain Woods are planned for Thursday.

According to Woods’ obituary, a celebration of the life will be held 12 p.m. Thursday from the Mt. Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1108 Carver Street in Myrtle Beach. Burial will follow in the Ocean Woods Cemetery.

The City of Myrtle Beach says Woods was born in Due West, South Carolina in 1932. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Benedict College in Columbia in 1957. Woods then went on to South Carolina State University to earn a master’s of education degree.

Woods served as a beloved teacher and administrator in Horry County and moved into public service after retiring from the school district. Woods first served on the planning commission, followed by two terms (1992 – 2000) as a councilman. Woods spent 13 years on the Convention Center Hotel Board. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at McKiever Funeral Home, located at 1408 Racepath Avenue in Conway.