HGTC names Dr. Marilyn Fore new president of the college

By Published:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Marilyn “Murph” Fore, Ed. D., senior vice president at Horry Georgetown Technical College, was named president of the college Wednesday night.

Fore will follow H. Neyle Wilson upon his retirement April 1.

According to a press release, the HGTC Area Commission and the college governing board selected Dr. Fore.

“Dr. Fore’s experience in all facets of the college has prepared her well to lead HGTC into the future,” said HGTC Area Commission Chairman Tommy Branyon. “She is committed to the mission of preparing students for jobs and has a passion for helping others advance. She is also committed to serving our community.”

Dr. Fore led the implementation of digital classrooms, developed more than 80 programs of study, and helped create the Horry County Schools’ Early College High School, a model for the nation, the release said.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in social sciences from Fairmont State College, a Master of Arts in curriculum and instruction, a Master of Science in economics from the University of South Carolina and a Doctorate in curriculum and instruction also from the University of South Carolina. Coastal Carolina University awarded her an honorary doctorate in public service.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s