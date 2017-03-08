No one injured after Horry County school bus hits ditch near Nichols

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools spokesperson Teal Britton says there were no serious injuries after a bus came in contact with a ditch Wednesday.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 4:17 p.m. on Lovett Lane and Woodgreen Drive near the North Carolina Border.

Britton says the bus was turning around when its back tires went past the pavement and hit the ground. A few children allegedly bumped their heads as the bus went over the bump, but school officials say no one was transported to the hospital

The district spokesperson says after first responders documented the incident, the same bus left the scene to take the children home.

 

 

 

