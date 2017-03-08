Myrtle Beach license plate readers captured over 8 million tags in first 6 months

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City officials say license plate readers are gathering so much information, SLED had to upgrade their computer servers to handle the increased volume of information.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the automated license plate readers set up last year at three of Myrtle Beach’s entrances captured 8,145,274 license tags during the first six months alone.

Once the equipment picks up the tag numbers, the computer checks the license plate against state and national databases for violations like stolen vehicles or connections to wanted people.

The city says the license plate readers received alerts on 19,525 of the plates for various violations.