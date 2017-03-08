ShushCon 2017 to showcase ‘gaming and geekery’

GEORGETOWN, SC – After a successful inaugural event last spring, ShushCon is ready to make its return to the Waccamaw Library March 10-12.

Dedicated to “gaming and geekery,” the convention is a project of the library and is designed to have something for people of all ages, from kids to adults. Best of all, it’s all free.

“At ShushCon we celebrate gaming in all its forms and expose the Grand Strand to new games and geeky events,” said Donald Dennis, a librarian and one of the organizers of the convention. “Like last year, we will be showcasing a wide variety of activities, such as board games, roleplaying games, escape rooms, video games, collectible card games, anime and more.”

A new event for this year will be an escape room creation workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Day 1 of the convention. The best professional escape experiences have rich stories, intricate set design, cunning use of technology and innovative puzzles, Dennis explained. These environment-oriented activities are suitable for a wide variety of locations, from schools and libraries to museums.

The workshop will teach the basics of design and how to create an engaging experience for escape room enthusiasts. A Breakout EDU kit valued at $125 will be awarded to one of the workshop participants. Afterward, ShushCon will include hands-on escape room activities including table-top and room-scale escapes.

Also on the schedule for ShushCon 2017 are a Pokemon Scramble and Tea Duel on Friday, a geek swap meet and War Machines/Hordes tournament on Saturday, and a King of New York tournament and Guild Ball on Sunday. Additionally, expect cosplay, board game tournaments, demos from game companies, a Steampunk tea party, time stories, Carolina Men in Black and an Artemis bridge simulator.

The event also offers a great opportunity for families looking to enjoy game time together and/or learn about and try new games.

For more information about ShushCon 2017, including a full schedule of events, directions to the library, registration for the escape room workshop and more, visit www.ShushCon.com. Questions can be directed to Dennis and co-organizer Stephanie Frey, at 843-545-3343.