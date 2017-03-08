St. Patrick’s Day Events 2017

Our area is hosting several fun events for those looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day over the next two weeks! If you haven’t made plans for this year, grab your green garb and check out what’s going on along the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

North Myrtle Beach: 29th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

The 29th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade will be held on Main Street on Saturday, March 11, 2017. This one-day, rain or shine event brings approximately 30,000 to celebrate being Irish and welcome the coming of spring. A parade begins the day at 9:00 a.m., followed by three stages of live music and a children’s area with rides and amusements from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Along Main Street approximately 150 vendors will display their crafts, services, information, products, or serve a variety of treats.

Market Common: 8th Annual Irish Fest

The Irish Fest at The Market Common is now an annual tradition in Myrtle Beach. This year’s Irish Fest will be held Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and includes Irish food, beer, live entertainment, vendors and children’s activities like inflatables and face painting.

Murrells Inlet: The Luck of the MarshWalk

The Luck of the MarshWalk will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017. Come dressed in your finest, greenest costume for the chance to win over $1,300 in cash and prizes! Registration will be held at Creek Ratz from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contestants will make their way up and down the MarshWalk collecting a colored wristband from each location, all while enjoying drink specials, Irish-inspired dishes, and live music. Final judging will be held behind Drunken Jack’s at the pirate statue, at 10 p.m. During Luck of the MarshWalk, each participating location will be competing against each other to see who has the best St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail made with Paddy’s Irish Whiskey!

Florence: Lucky Shamrock Festival

The Junior League of Florence and Florence Downtown Development Corporation are co-hosting the 4th Annual Lucky Shamrock Festival which brings thousands of people to the streets of Downtown Florence. The Festival will be held Friday, March 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and features live music, a Kids Fun Zone, and a selection of food and beverages.

Did we miss any? Feel free to leave us a comment below, or email our newsroom at news@wbtw.com !