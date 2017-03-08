StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

A cold front will move through the area late this morning bringing clouds and a chance for a few scattered showers, but will not cool us down. It will be back into the 70s today through Friday. A stronger cold front will move through on Friday. This one will likely come through dry, but it will bring back cool weather for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will be near 60. A storm system will bring a cold rain Saturday night into Sunday, and high temperatures Sunday will struggle to warm into the low to mid 50s. The cool weather will continue into next week.

Today, morning showers, then clearing, breezy and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight, clear and chilly. Lows inland 40-42. Beaches 45-48.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 70-75.