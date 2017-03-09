13-year-old charged for making threats to Georgetown County school

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Deputies say a Georgetown County teen was arrested Wednesday night after they were accused of making threats to Waccamaw Middle School.

A press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a 13-year-old was taken to the juvenile detention center in Columbia after parents alerted school officials to threats the teen made on social media.

The sheriff’s office says school officials contacted the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office who located the 13-year-old and charged the student with disturbing schools.

Officials say the teen will undergo a psychiatric evaluation before being taken to Columbia.