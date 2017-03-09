CCU hosts SC History Day Competition

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University hosted a South Carolina History Day Competition Thursday.

About 450 middle school students from all over Horry County competed.

Students were quizzed on the state’s history, as well as national and global topics.

“What this project does is it allows students to see that history didn’t have to happen the way that it turned out. That, as they do their research, as they find these incredible sources, they’re learning how to interpret the sources, and how to make an analysis, and how to make an argument based on evidence. The skills of the historian are really on display here,” said regional coordinator Adam Powley.

The best performers move on to the state contest on April 29 at Westwood High School in Blythewood.