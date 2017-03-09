Crews work to extinguish 40-acre brush fire in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A brush fire along Oakland Avenue in Florence Thursday afternoon is causing heavy smoke to fill the area as multiple fire crews work to extinguish the flames.

Florence Fire Department Chief Randy Osterman says the fire is burning about 30 to 40 acres of woods, but the fire is contained and no homes are in immediate danger at this time. The fire began around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, but the cause of the fire is unknown.

Florence Police officers are on scene directing traffic. Officers have closed Wilson Road to allow needed fire engines and first responders to get to the fire.

A News13 crew on the scene says embers from the blaze caused a small fire on the side of a nearby home, but firefighters quickly put it out.

South Carolina Forestry Commission, Florence Fire Department, and Windy Hill Fire are on scene battling the blaze. Crews are using plows, brush trucks and fire engines.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

