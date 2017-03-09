Deputies release photos of suspects who stole ATVs from Scranton business

ATV theft View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public finding the people responsible for stealing two ATVs from a local business.

According to a press release from Major Michael Nunn, on Sunday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m., three masked suspects broke into Sparrow and Kennedy Tractor Co. on Highway 52 in Scranton and stole two John Deere All-terrain Vehicles.

The suspects cut through the fence behind the business and drove the ATVs away, investigators say.

Deputies are also looking for a blue GMC standard cab long-bed pickup truck which officials suspect is connected to the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 27463 (CRIMES). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.