Florence man will serve prison time for cocaine charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Thursday that a man from Florence was sentenced in federal court for various drug charges this week.

Cederic Sharnard Bruce, 31, of Florence, was sentenced to 140 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, the press release said.

Evidence presented at Bruce’s hearing established that he and others in the Pee Dee were subjects in an ongoing drug distribution conspiracy investigation conducted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the Florence Police Department, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

As part of that investigation, in July 2013, a Florence Police Department officer stopped a car Bruce and others were in. When police searched the car, they found cocaine and cocaine base hidden in the car.