Florence to start new building permit process April 3rd

FLORENCE, SC – The City of Florence will be rolling out a new, user-friendly process to obtain building permits within the city, according to a new release. This process will be a one-stop shop, where residents can apply, obtain, and pay for a permit all at the same location.

Beginning April 3, 2017, residents and contractors will apply and pay all fees, including Building Permit, Zoning, Water & Sewer, and Business License Fee, with one check on the same day at the same location. A new Building Codes Official has been hired to help manage this process and assist contractors and residents along the way.

“It is our intent for this new roll-out to be convenient by making the application and payment for a building permit a simpler process for contractors and builders that perform work in the City of Florence. We are planning to hold an open house for builders and contractors to visit our new office space and ask questions to fully understand the process,” stated City Manager Drew Griffin.

The Open House will be held on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 10:00am in the new Building Inspections & Permits Department on the 4th Floor at the City Center. To stay up to date with all of the latest information, you can follow the City of Florence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.