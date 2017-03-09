Horry County Fire Rescue responds to Conway house fire

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a house fire in the Glenmoor neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to Battalion Chief Brian VanAernem, first responders were called to Daresbury Lane at 12:28 p.m. Thursday.

VanAernem says while they were fighting the fire, embers floated across the street to another home, but crews were able to quickly contain the embers.

The original structure was a complete loss, but Chief VanAernem says the second property was not significantly damaged.

No injuries have been reported so far, and officials are not yet sure what caused the fire.