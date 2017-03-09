Marion mayoral candidates work to earn votes during public forum

Related Coverage Bobby Davis sworn in as new Marion mayor

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Voters in Marion got a chance to hear from three candidates in the upcoming mayoral election Wednesday.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for everyone to actually listen to each candidate and see what we have to offer,” said Marion Mayor Bobby L. Davis.

Davis is running for re-election after winning the office back in 2013. He was joined on-stage by two other candidates arguing or change in Marion city government.

Local business owner Ashley Brady said he threw his hat in the ring to help the clean up the streets where he grew up.

“I just want to make sure that Marion is a great, safe, secure town for the citizens that live here now, and for my children and their future children,” Brady said.

Crime was a topic brought up several times during the forum, with the two challengers questioning whether Mayor Davis has what it takes to keep citizens safe.

“The safety of our town, better law enforcement, fire protection for our community,” Brady listed as the most important issues to him in this race.

The Mayor also touted changes made in what was once a high-crime area of town.

“If you ride down Jones Avenue now, you’ll find a police substation,” Davis explained. “We have police guarding that substation. We have cameras watching that substation.”

Challengers also questioned just how prepared the city was for the past years’ storms and how ready it will be for the next one.

“There were some issues where we could have had a bit faster clean-up,” Brady opined. “Could have utilized some of our local contractors.”

“I think we did a great job saving people,” Mayor Davis responded. “We didn’t have one fatality in the city of Marion.”

With the election coming up in about a month, all three candidates are just trying to get their message out to the voters.

“It’s time for a change and bring some fresh ideas,” said Brady.

“Who would you rather have leading you,” the Mayor asked. “Someone with experience, or someone without experience?”

Marion voters go to the polls on April 11th.