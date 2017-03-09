Mother and father die, 11-month-old survives SC crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a mother and father were killed but their 11-month-old son survived after an impaired driver hit their vehicle stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 20 in Columbia.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said in a statement that 38-year-old Kekima Alexander was changing the right rear tire of the car around 1 a.m. Thursday when another driver ran off the highway, hit him and plowed into the disabled car.

Watts says 31-year-old Latoya Garcia was in the passenger seat of the car and also died. The couple’s infant son was in a car seat and wasn’t seriously injured.

Troopers say the driver of the other car, 21-year-old Clarise Payano, is charged with felony driving under the influence. Bond was denied, and it wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.