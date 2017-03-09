October 2015 flood victims can still get money to rebuild

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office (SCDRO) has a mobile office set up in Conway to help those still trying to rebuild from the October 2015 flood.

The mobile intake center is set up at Christ Community Church, located at 1500 US 501 Business in Conway. The center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, which is the last day the group will be in Horry County.

According to a press release, the SCDRO intends to repair or replace approximately 1,500 homes affected by the October 2015 Storm. The program is designed to assist low to moderate income homes. The highest priority will be given to families with documented damage and homeowners who are 65 years old or older, persons with documented disabilities, or homes with children five years old or younger. The program focuses on the repair or replacement of homes for the most vulnerable citizens that do not have the resources to repair or rebuild their homes.

Any previous money for home repair received such as homeowner’s insurance, funds from FEMA or local charities, will be subtracted from the total the homeowner receives.

To ensure proper intake, homeowners will need to bring the following documentation: a state issued form of identification from the applicant, birth certificates for all persons in the household ages 5 and under, proof of income for persons in the household ages 18 and older, proof of any disability, and insurance policies.

Residents can make an appointment through the SCDRO website. The deadline for citizens to apply for this program is April 30, 2017.

The 22 counties served by the program include Bamberg, Berkeley, Calhoun, Charleston, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dorchester, Fairfield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Kershaw, Lee, Marion, Newberry, Orangeburg, Spartanburg, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.

SCDRO will host mobile center in Florence next week. Those dates and locations are below:

Tuesday, March 14:

The House of God Pamplico

432 East Main Street

Pamplico, SC 29583

Wednesday, March 15:

Quinby Baptist Church

950 East Ashby Road

Florence, SC 29506

Thursday, March 16

Timmonsville Town Hall

115 West Main Street

Timmonsville, SC 29161