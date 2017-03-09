StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Two more warm days before winter returns for a while. High pressure will control our weather into Friday with plenty of sunshine today. It will return to the 70s today. The warm weather will continue Friday with some spots hitting 80. A cold front will move through late in the day. There is a slight chance for a shower Friday, then much cooler weather will move in for the weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will only warm into the mid 50s to near 60. A cold rain will move in Saturday night and Sunday. It will be a cold, raw day Sunday with high temperatures in the 40s to near 50. This storm will bring snow to parts of North Carolina… Scotland and Robeson Counties will have to watch for some snow mixing in with the rain Sunday morning. The cold weather will continue next week with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Night time lows will be in the 30s with frost and freezes possible.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 76 inland, 70 beaches.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 48-50 inland, 54 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 75-80.