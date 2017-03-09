UNCP hoops ready to dance and advance

UNC Pembroke basketball coach Ben Miller.

PEMBROKE – UNC Pembroke has grown accustomed to playing in the Division II NCAA tournament the last few seasons. Now the Braves hope to make a habit of advancing.

UNCP (24-7, 14-5 Peach Belt Conference) left for the Southeast Regional Thursday. They’ll open against Limestone Saturday in Charlotte. It’s their fourth trip in six years, and the Braves have elevated their expectations.

“I think the first time we went we were just so happy to be there. I don’t know that we really believed we could necessarily get in there and make a run,” ninth-year coach Ben Miller said. “I think this team’s mentality is a little different. What we’ve done in the regular season and conference tournament, I think these guys are excited to be there, but we want to make some noise when we get there, as well.”

The Braves finished the regular season as co-champions of the Peach Belt. They followed that up by winning the conference tournament last week. That was good enough to earn them the No. 3 seed in the Southeast Regional, where they’ll face a Limestone team with a similar resume. The No. 6-seed Saints (26-5, 17-3 Conference Carolinas) also shared their conference crown and claimed the tournament championship.

Pembroke won a tournament game for the first time in school history during its last appearance two seasons ago.

