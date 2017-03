MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s Salsa Night every Saturday at Hard Rock Cafe inside of Broadway at the Beach.

There is no cover charge to have fun salsa dancing.

A full food menu is served until midnight; after that the bar stays open with drink specials until 2:00 am.

There are free beginner dance lessons that start between 9:30 pm – 10:00 pm taught by local dance c

ompany, Aroha Latin Dance.

After midnight you must be 21 or older.

Latin Music is provided by DJ Lui Diamonte.