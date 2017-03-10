Brett Young will perform at CCMF Thursday Night Kick- Off Concert

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Friday, organizers with the Carolina Country Music Festival announced Brett Young will be performing at the Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert alongside Montgomery Gentry.

According to a post on the CCMF Facebook page, Brett Young has garnered attention through his honest lyrics and “West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style.”

The Kick-Off Concert will be presented June 8. The regular three-day concert festival includes starts like Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Big & Rich, Billy Currington, Lee Brice, Chris Young, Kip Moore, Granger Smith, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Jordan Rager, Dee Jay Silver and Kevin Mac.

Single day tickets to the Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert are available for $39.

Friday, March 10 is the last day to buy tickets that include the Thursday night Kick-Off Concert free of charge. Visit their website here for tickets and information.