Climate change event in Florence helps people understand the impacts

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A full day of climate training will take place in at the Poynor Adult Education Center Friday.

After historic flooding in 2015 and the devastation after Hurricane Matthew last year, faith-based leaders want to train citizens on the importance of climate change.

Reverend Leo Woodberry helped organize the climate change event.

Woodberry is the pastor of Kingdom Living Temple Church. He says recent years have seen incredible progress to address climate change.

The pastor says throughout the day speakers and groups from across the northeast and southeast will train and educate people about climate change.

The groups that are collaborating with Woodberry include Climate Reality, Climate Speakers Network and Center for Earth Ethics.

Woodberry says the event is expected to train anywhere from 100 to 150 people on ways to keep the environment safer and healthier.

“Training people on what we need to do whether we are in the middle of a heat wave and you have citizens who don’t have adequate cooling or cold weather where people don’t have adequate heating, how we can address those problems and concerns,” said Woodberry.

Woodberry says building a more just, sustainable and prosperous world for all will require shared vision commitment and action.

In addition, the event will train citizens to be public speakers who can communicate common ideals in their own words.

“We have to look at the fact that if there are in fact changing weather patterns, we have to be concerned about what does this mean for our children, grand-children and our future,” Woodberry explained.

The climate change event is free to the public and will run from 9a.m. to 4p.m. Friday afternoon at the Poynor Adult Education Center.