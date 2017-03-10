Darlington County investigators say 3 recent drive-by shootings are related

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Investigators in the Pee Dee are working to learn more about several recent drive-by shootings in the area that they say are related.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with Darlington County Sherriff’s Office says a task force consisting of members of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Hartsville Police Department, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and federal agents has determined that three shootings are all working together on the three shootings.

The shootings happened on Patrick Highway in Chesterfield County, Franway and Marcus Drive in Darlington and Sumter Avenue in Hartsville, investigators say.

According to Lt. Kilgo, the shootings appeared to be targeted attacks, and were not random.

Investigators say they are looking in to gang activity as a likely factor.