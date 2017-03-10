Georgetown man reported missing Thursday was last seen in February

By Published:

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown police are searching for a 32-year-old man last seen in February.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, Leon Harrison Jr. was reported missing by a family member Thursday, March 9.

The post on the Georgetown Police Department Facebook page says Harrison was last seen Saturday, Feb. 25 by his wife on High Market Street in Georgetown.

Police say he is about 5’8″ tall and close to 217 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Powell at 843-527-6763.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s