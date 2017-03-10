Georgetown man reported missing Thursday was last seen in February

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown police are searching for a 32-year-old man last seen in February.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, Leon Harrison Jr. was reported missing by a family member Thursday, March 9.

The post on the Georgetown Police Department Facebook page says Harrison was last seen Saturday, Feb. 25 by his wife on High Market Street in Georgetown.

Police say he is about 5’8″ tall and close to 217 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Powell at 843-527-6763.