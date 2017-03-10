Horry County issues burn ban

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Government has initiated an outdoor burning ban effective immediately for unincorporated Horry County.

According to the press release from county officials, the ban will remain in place until further notice.

The ban has been placed due to low relative humidity and wind speeds. Outdoor burning is strictly prohibited until during the ban and such burning if it occurs would be in violation of law.

For more information, contact Horry County Fire Rescue at (843) 915-5190