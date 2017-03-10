Horry County to lift burn ban Sunday morning

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Government has announced plans to lift the outdoor burn ban in effect for unincorporated Horry County at 7 a.m. Sunday.

According to the press release from county officials, due to improved conditions, the ban will be lifted.  Horry County Fire Rescue will continue to monitor conditions and may re-impose the ban at a later date if conditions deteriorate.

The ban was in place due to low relative humidity and wind speeds.

For more information, contact Horry County Fire Rescue at (843) 915-5190

