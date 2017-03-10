Multiple agencies investigate Lake City infant death

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of an infant in Lake City Friday morning.

According to Coroner Keith Von Lutcken, the child’s mother found the infant unresponsive and took the child to a nearby hospital emergency room.

Lake City Police Chief Kip Coker saisd the baby died at a local hospital. SLED, Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Florence County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

The infant’s body has been sent off for an autopsy, Von Lutcken said.

