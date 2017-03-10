McMaster speaks at Dillon Inland Port groundbreaking

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Officials broke ground on the new Dillon Inland port Friday afternoon with special guest Governor Henry McMaster.

Port leaders, elected officials and business partners met with the governor to celebrate the Inland Port Dillon at a groundbreaking event on the site of the new facility.

Inland Port Dillon will serve port customers along the I-95 corridor and markets in the Carolinas. The facility will utilize existing rail service with CSX to move port cargo overnight to and from the Port of Charleston, the press release said.

The port is expected to open during the first quarter of 2018, and the initial phase will serve at least 45,000 containers annually. SC Ports Authority opened its first inland port in Greer in 2013, and the facility has consistently exceeded volume and financial expectations.