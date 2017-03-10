Student taken to hospital after FCSD3 bus crash

LAKE CITY,SC (WBTW) – One student was taken to the hospital this morning after a Florence County School District Three school bus was involved in an accident.

According to Director of Communications and Technology Brian Huckabee, the bus was rear ended while stopped on Green Road.

In addition to the driver, the bus had nine students on board from Lake City High School, Ronald E. McNair Junior High School, J. Paul Truluck Intermediate School and the Alternative Center for Education.

The press release says one student complained of lower back pain and was taken by ambulance to McLeod Regional Medical Center. The remaining eight students were taken to the health clinic at Lake City High School where the school nurse assessed each student for injuries, Huckabee said.

Parents of all nine students involved in the crash were notified of the incident.