Student taken to hospital after FCSD3 bus crash

By Published: Updated:

LAKE CITY,SC (WBTW) – One student was taken to the hospital this morning after a Florence County School District Three school bus was involved in an accident.

According to Director of Communications and Technology Brian Huckabee, the bus was rear ended while stopped on Green Road.

In addition to the driver, the bus had nine students on board from Lake City High School, Ronald E. McNair Junior High School, J. Paul Truluck Intermediate School and the Alternative Center for Education.

The press release says one student complained of lower back pain and was taken by ambulance to McLeod Regional Medical Center. The remaining eight students were taken to the health clinic at Lake City High School where the school nurse assessed each student for injuries, Huckabee said.

Parents of all nine students involved in the crash were notified of the incident.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s